NPP Polling Stations Polls Take Off

The ruling New Patriotic Party has begun the conduct of its polling stations elections across the country.

The elections which commenced today 25th February and end on 5th March, 2022 are meant to elect officers to steer the affairs of the party at the polling station level for the next four years.

A visit to Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, shows that elections were ongoing smoothly across the 155 Polling stations.

The elections were led by the Electoral officers who are mainly the Constituency leaders of the Party.

The MCE for the area, Simeon Kwaku Tetteh who was monitoring the process, noted that the election is going on smoothly.

He said as the beginning of the polls, they have visited 23 Polling Stations mostly in Atua, Kodjonya, and Manya Kpongunor.

After the ongoing Polling Station polls, the party will hold its Electoral Area Coordinators election, and the Constituency Executives elections this year.

While the Regional and National Executives Elections will also take place as well.

Already, the Party has issued a code of conduct to regulate the conduct of party members in both presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

This, according to the party, will forestall the reoccurrence of some unpleasant events which occurred in the past and instill discipline in party administration.

A statement signed by party General Secretary, John Boadu said “The code of conduct has been formulated by Article 18 of the New Patriotic Party’s constitution, and it is applicable to party supporters and actors including government Appointees; Ministers; Members of Governing Boards/Councils; Chief Executive Officers of Governmental Institutions; Members of Parliament; Metropolitan.

Municipal and District Chief Executives; Aspirants/Potential Candidates; their Supporters and all other Members of the Party”.

According to the Party, “The code of conduct is applicable during the period preceding the opening of nominations for prospective candidates to contest for the party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The statement explained that a National Complaints Committee has been constituted to receive complaints of violations and breaches of this code of conduct, through the General Secretary.

The committee comprises the Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Lawyer Frank Davies, Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, and the General Secretary of the Party, John Boadu.

The committee has been tasked to investigate each complaint of violations of the code of conduct to determine whether or not there is a “prima facie case.”

“Where the committee has established a prima facie basis in a particular complaint, it shall make a referral to the National Disciplinary Committee for the necessary disciplinary actions in line with the provisions of the Constitution,” the party instructed.

BY Daniel Bampoe