Over 220 Ghanaians Leave Ukraine – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says more than 220 Ghanaians trapped in Ukraine have safely exited the country as of midday on Sunday, February 27.

According to her, this was done through a number of collaborative efforts the Government of Ghana made with its diplomatic partners, missions and consulates.

Giving details on the Ghanaians who have exited Ukraine at a media conference on Sunday, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey mentioned that 24 persons have arrived in Bucharest, Romania.

According to her, the officer in charge is on the ground procuring tickets for them to depart to Ghana tomorrow.

The minister noted that 48 are being processed at the holding area and another 60 going through border formalities to get to Romania.

Further to that she said “38 having crossed into Poland are with our officials. We are currently also making arrangements for those who are willing to be assisted to get on flights. Twenty five persons en route to Prague from Slovakia were assisted by the Honorary Consul and will be received on entry by the Mission in Prague.”

“Twenty just this morning arrived in Hungary and are being sheltered at the Pentecostal church in Budapest. 85 of our compatriots are being assisted by our Embassy in Moscow to cross the border town of Suny into Russia which as indicated earlier has posed serious difficulties.”

Additionally, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey mentioned that over 460 students are already in transit to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, Honorary Consuls and officials of the student unions or associations.”

Touching on the efforts government is making to evacuate Ghanains in Ukraine, the Minister said that government has put in place the necessary measures to facilitate the transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical support and flights for the evacuated citizens.

“We hope for better days as the Ministry further engages our diplomatic Missions and Honorary Consulates to extend consular assistance to our compatriots. We are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more.

“These numbers are bound to increase in a few days as we observe a team spirit being displayed by our people, our citizens and our students. They are reaching out to one other, setting up groups, WhatsApp chats, sharing important phone numbers of Consular officers and other personalities who could be of assistance,” she said.

By Vincent Kubi