11 Injured At Yeji Accident

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that 11 people have suffered various degrees of injuries in an accident at No.1, a suburb of Yeji in the Bono East Region.

The accident which left the 11 passengers injured occurred on Sunday morning.

According to a report, a Sanyong mini-bus, heading to Kumasi, was involved in the accident barely 30 minutes after setting off from the Yeji station.

The report said the driver, who was on top speed, attempted to avoid a pothole but ended up ramming into a bridge.

One of the passengers, who gave his name as Stephen Manu, said the bus somersaulted twice before screeching to a halt.

Due to that, eleven out of the 20 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and have been transported to the St Mathias Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Three other victims have been treated and discharged at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the driver, who sustained injuries in his neck, is said to be traumatized and has since not spoken a word.

No death has, however, been recorded yet.

BY Daniel Bampoe