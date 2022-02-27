Gov’t Announces Contact Details Of Persons To Help In Ghanaians Evacuation From Ukraine

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced contact details of persons assigned to assist Ghanaian nationals especially students in their evacuation exercise due to Russia’s invasion.

In a press release issued on Saturday February 26, 2022, the Ministry warned the general public to be wary of unscrupulous persons posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

The Government of Ghana said it is evacuating Ghanaians through Ukraine’s neighboring countries such as Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia, and Hungary as a result of the challenges in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace after Russia’s troops invaded Ukraine.

In an earlier press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday February 25, 2022 “The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” the statement said.

Please find attach copy of the statement

By Vincent Kubi