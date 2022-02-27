Foreign Affairs Ministry Engages Parents, Guardians of Ghanaian Nationals In Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey is inviting parents and guardians of all Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine to a meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 10am.

“In view of the prevailing precarious security situation in Ukraine which has necessitated the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals among others, from the country to safety, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey is cordially inviting all parents, guardians or relatives of Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine to a meeting on Tuesday March 1 at the Accra International Conference Center at 10 AM,” a statement issued by the sector Ministry on Saturday February 26, 2022 stated.

The Government of Ghana said it is evacuating Ghanaian students to neighboring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary as a result of the ongoing war there.

“The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honorary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” earlier statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Friday February 25, 2022 read.

The Government has therefore cautioned the general public to be cautious about unscrupulous persons posing as government officials designated to assist in the evacuation exercise for Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine due to the Russia conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced the contact details of persons assigned to assist with the evacuation exercise.

By Vincent Kubi