King Mohammed VI Inaugurates, Visits Major Casablanca Port Complex Projects

King Mohammed IV during the visit to one of the project sites

His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Thursday inaugurated and visited several major projects carried out as part of the restructuring and development of the Casablanca Port Complex, aimed at strengthening the economic and tourism appeal of this metropolis.

These projects are designed to consolidate Casablanca’s position as a leading economic and financial hub on the continent, fully open to the international sphere.

Mobilising investments of around MAD 5 billion, the projects included the development of a fishing port, the construction of a new shipyard, the development of a cruise terminal, and the construction of an administrative complex bringing together all stakeholders of the Port of Casablanca.

Undertaken by the National Ports Agency, these projects reflect the constant will of His Majesty the King to equip the Kingdom’s economic capital with modern, internationally compliant infrastructure, capable of sustainably revitalizing the metropolis and meeting the legitimate aspirations of its inhabitants.

Thus, the Sovereign inaugurated the new fishing port (MAD 1.2 billion), expected to contribute to improving the safety, livelihood and working conditions of the city’s fishermen, creating a better environment for the marketing and promotion of seafood products, organizing the coastal and artisanal fishing sector, and developing related activities.

This port, designed to accommodate over 260 artisanal fishing boats and nearly 100 coastal fishing vessels, is equipped with an integrated infrastructure for the reception and marketing of fish products. It includes a next-generation fish market near the landing sites, a standardized container management unit, three ice production units, premises for shipowners, wholesalers, and boatmen, as well as a seafarers’ hostel.

HM the King then visited the new shipyard at the Port of Casablanca, which aims to restructure and develop the shipbuilding and repair sector in Morocco, attract more investment in this field, meet national demand as well as part of the international demand, and strengthen the Kingdom’s position on the global market.

With an investment of around MAD 2.5 billion, this project involved the construction of a dry dock measuring 240m long, 40m wide, and 8.10m deep, capable of accommodating ships measuring 220 m long and 32 m wide; the installation of a 150 m x 28 m lifting platform with a capacity of 9,700 tons; and a 60 m long, 13 m wide, and 8.7 m deep dock equipped with a 450-ton strap lift.

This project, which also involved the development of 21 hectares of embankments and 660 m of quays, falls fully in line with the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in favor of developing a national naval industry.

The Sovereign then inaugurated the new cruise terminal at the port of Casablanca (MAD 720 million), an infrastructure that meets international standards and aims to enhance the attractiveness of the metropolis and support the development of the tourism sector, particularly cruise tourism.

With an annual capacity of 450,000 cruise passengers, this project, designed to accommodate ships up to 350 m long and 45 m wide, with a depth of 9 m, included the construction of a ferry terminal, the construction of a landing stage with a total length of approximately 650 m, the installation of three gangways (one fixed and two mobile), and the construction of a parking area holding a capacity of 44 coaches.

As for the new administrative complex (MAD 500 million), which brings together all the stakeholders in the port of Casablanca, it aims to optimize port space by bringing together services that were previously scattered across the port (port authority, customs, district, operators, consignees, handlers, etc.), improving the quality of service for port users, and ensuring better integration of the port into its urban environment.

These large-scale projects, which contribute to the extensive modernization of the Casablanca port complex while diversifying its activities, reinforce the Kingdom’s momentum, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and which has made it possible to reshape the national port landscape, thanks in particular to the large container port of Tanger-Med and the future ports of Nador West-Med and Dakhla Atlantique.

They aim to hoist the Kingdom’s metropolis to the ranks of a tourist destination of choice, strengthen its assets in terms of business tourism and cruises, and harmoniously support the economic, urban, and demographic growth of the entire region.

