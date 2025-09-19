GFA Pays Tribute to Late PAC Academy Manager

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku (middle)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences to the family of the late Stephen Appiah, former General Manager of PAC Academy, who passed away two weeks ago.

Led by GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the delegation visited the bereaved family on Thursday as part of the Association’s commitment to supporting members and stakeholders during moments of grief.

Until his passing, the late Appiah was widely regarded as a dedicated football administrator. He previously served as General Manager of Division One League side Achiken FC before taking up the same role at PAC Academy.

He also contributed significantly to grassroots development as an Executive Committee Member of the Ashanti Regional Football Association.

The GFA delegation included Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, Chief of Staff Michael Osekere, and National Juvenile Committee member Abdulai Amidu (Camarat). They offered words of comfort to Mrs. Appiah and the family, assuring them of the football fraternity’s continued support.

Thursday’s visit came shortly after the GFA joined other dignitaries at the funeral of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, where they paid their respects alongside Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The GFA praised Stephen Appiah’s invaluable service to football in the Ashanti Region, particularly at the juvenile and Division One levels, describing his legacy as one that will continue to inspire future administrators.

By Wletsu Ransford