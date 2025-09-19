Rose Yeboah Makes History with High Jump Final Qualification in Tokyo

Ghana’s Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has secured a place in the women’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after clearing 1.92 metres in Thursday’s qualification round.

Her achievement is historic, making her the first Ghanaian athlete in nearly two decades to reach the final of an individual event at the World Championships.

The last to do so were Ignatius Gaisah and Margaret Simpson at the 2005 edition in Helsinki, where Gaisah claimed silver in the men’s long jump and Simpson won bronze in the women’s heptathlon.

Yeboah was among 12 athletes who progressed after meeting the automatic qualifying standard of 1.92m. The finalists include Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yuliia Levchenko, Serbia’s Angelina Topić, Great Britain’s Morgan Lake, Czech Republic’s Michaela Hrubá, Poland’s Maria Żodzik, Germany’s Christina Honsel, alongside Ghana’s rising star.

The women’s high jump final is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, where Yeboah will look to etch her name further into Ghana’s athletics history.