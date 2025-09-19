King Promise Drops ‘See What We’ve Done’

King Promise

GHANAIAN SINGER-songwriter, King Promise, has dropped a new song months after his Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year win titled ‘See What We’ve Done’.

His lyrics blend English with Ghanaian languages like Twi, showcasing his cultural roots.

The song has verses like “He set a table up before me to showcase all my blessings, I dey Kai dem times for the trotro back I dey scheme, I dey plot, Now it’s push to start. Give me the money over the fame”.

The song reflects the tough times King Promise faced, referencing riding in a trotro where he was strategising and planning his path forward.

The song reflects how King Promise feels grateful for the opportunities and blessings he’s received, possibly referencing divine provision.

King Promise’s music often explores themes of self-assurance, love, resilience, and personal growth, as seen in songs like ‘Terminator’ and ‘Abena’.

Born Gregory Bortey Newman, he dropped his first single titled ‘Thank God’ featuring Fuse ODG in 2016, gaining him wide recognition. Some popular tracks include ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Tokyo’, ‘Sisa’, and ‘CCTV’.

He released his debut album ‘As Promised’ in 2019, showcasing his musical versatility.

King Promise has worked with notable artistes like Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Joey B, and M.anifest.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke