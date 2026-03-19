King Promise Paid My Master’s Tuition – Tilly

Tilly Akua Nipaa

Public Relations Strategist, Tilly Akua Nipaa, has debunked rumours on social media suggesting that reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, failed to foot the bills for her master’s programme.

This rumour trended hours after Charterhouse Ghana released the nomination list for this year’s ceremony, with King Promise missing a mention at the Artiste of the Year category.

A news card, purported to have the logo of GHOne on it, reported that Tilly’s silence on matters relating to the lack of awareness of King Promise’s achievements under the musical year is as a result of a failed promise of footing her tuition fees.

The news card read, “King Promise only bought three boxes of Kivo gari and he never paid my school fees he boasts about, that’s why I didn’t hype him for this year’s Artiste of the Year.”

Tilly has debunked the rumour, calling on her followers to ignore such news, saying, “King Promise paid my full tuition for my Master’s programme. That act of support reminds me every day that platforms and voices can change lives.”

After winning the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year award, King Promise pledged to fund Tilly’s master’s degree programme as a token of appreciation for her dedication and support throughout his campaign. Tilly, who was instrumental in amplifying King Promise’s achievements, had been vocal about his chances of winning the award.

Her efforts paid off, and King Promise took home the coveted title, along with three other major awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke