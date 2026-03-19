CAF Overturns AFCON Final Result, Awards Title To Morocco

In a dramatic twist two months after the tournament’s conclusion, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco, overturning Senegal’s extra-time victory in January’s final.

Senegal had originally secured a 1-0 win after extra time in the heated clash held in Rabat on 18 January. However, CAF’s appeals board has now ruled that Senegal forfeited the match after their players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to Morocco. The decision means the result has been revised to a 3-0 default victory in favour of the host nation.

The controversy stemmed from the final minutes of the match, when Senegal’s players, led by coach Pape Thiaw, left the field for about 15 minutes amid rising tensions and crowd disturbances. They eventually returned—reportedly encouraged by star forward, Sadio Mané—and the game resumed.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz saw his attempted Panenka penalty saved by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, before Senegal went on to score the decisive goal in extra time.

The match had already been marred by controversy, including a disallowed Senegal goal involving defender Abdoulaye Seck and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

CAF cited Article 82 of its regulations, which states that any team leaving the field without the referee’s approval is deemed to have forfeited the match. The ruling effectively overrides the initial decision to let the result stand, following earlier disciplinary sanctions that included heavy fines and suspensions.

Senegal has announced plans to challenge the verdict, with a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The decision hands Morocco its first AFCON title since 1976, while denying Senegal what would have been their second crown in three editions. Reaction among Senegal’s players has been defiant, with several taking to social media to mock the ruling and assert their claim to the trophy.