Harare To Host 2026 CAF African Schools Championship Finals

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed that the 2026 CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals will take place in Harare from 2–10 April.

Launched in 2021 by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, in Abidjan, the competition has grown into one of the continent’s most impactful youth initiatives. What began with a pilot event in Maputo has now evolved into a programme that has engaged over three million boys and girls across 48 African countries, with more than 82,000 schools taking part.

The tournament has become a flagship platform blending football with education and social development. Backed by a $10 million investment from the Motsepe Foundation, it has also contributed over $2.6 million toward improving school infrastructure, including sports facilities, classrooms and libraries.

This year’s finals will feature 16 teams, including zonal champions, hosts Zimbabwe and invited sides from other confederations, marking a historic expansion of the competition. In the girls’ division, defending champions Ghana will compete alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Morocco and others. Tanzania headline the boys’ category as reigning champions, joined by teams such as Senegal, Uganda and Benin.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, described the competition as a long-term investment in African football, highlighting its dual focus on sporting excellence and capacity building.

Winners in both categories will receive $300,000, with the funds earmarked for development projects in their respective schools. Alongside the matches, CAF will run workshops for young referees, reporters, coaches and medical officers, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent on and off the pitch.

By Wletsu Ransford