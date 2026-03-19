GFA Targets World Cup Final

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set an ambitious goal for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring its intention to reach the final of the competition.

Ghana, four-time African champions, will be making their fifth appearance at the Mundial, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars are set to face Panama, England and Croatia in what promises to be a challenging opening stage.

Speaking in an interview, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum outlined the association’s bold vision, stating that the ultimate aim is to progress step by step—from the group stage to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Panama on June 17, before taking on England on June 23 and wrapping up their group fixtures against Croatia on June 27.

As part of preparations, head coach, Otto Addo and his squad are scheduled to play two high-profile international friendlies later this month, facing Austria in Vienna on March 27 and Germany in Stuttgart on March 30.

By Wletsu Ransford