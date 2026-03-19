Unilever Ghana Marks World Oral Health Day 2026 With National Launch Of Pepsodent “Do The 2” Campaign

Accra, Ghana – 18 March 2026 – Unilever Ghana PLC, through its leading oral care brand Pepsodent, today hosted a national event to commemorate World Oral Health Day 2026, bringing together partners, policymakers, healthcare professionals, school children, media, and digital influencers to promote better oral health habits across Ghana.

The event, held at the premises of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Accra, also marked the official launch of the “Do The 2” campaign, an initiative encouraging Ghanaians to adopt the simple but powerful habit of brushing twice daily, morning and night, to help prevent cavities and improve oral health outcomes.

For more than 25 years, Pepsodent has championed oral health education in Ghana through sustained programs focused on prevention and awareness. These initiatives include the brand’s continuous nationwide schools’ program, which provides oral hygiene education, brushing demonstrations, and preventive guidance to thousands of school children each year.

A key partner in these efforts has been the Ghana Dental Association, whose members have worked alongside Pepsodent during World Oral Health Day activities and other outreach initiatives to provide dental screenings, professional guidance, and oral health education in schools and communities.

Through these programs, students are taught proper brushing techniques and the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene habits from an early age-helping to build lifelong healthy behaviors.

Pepsodent has also continued to invest in innovative ways to expand access to oral health support. One such initiative is its tele-dentistry service, which allows individuals and families to consult dental professionals remotely. This platform enables Ghana-ians to #TalkToADentist, helping bridge the gap between dental professionals and communities that may not easily access dental clinics.

In addition to promoting oral health, Pepsodent is also advancing sustainability through a recycling initiative that collects used toothpaste tubes and repurposes them into practical learning support materials for schools.

As part of this programme, recycled toothpaste tubes are transformed into classroom furniture such as chairs and tables, which are then donated to schools in need. One of the beneficiaries of this initiative is Bethel Presbyterian Basic School, Adenta, where recycled materials were used to produce classroom furniture to support the school’s learning environment.

Despite these ongoing efforts, oral health challenges remain significant. Studies indicate that 13% of middle school children aged 9-16 in Ghana suffer from dental caries, while access to dental services remains limited due to the shortage of dental professionals nationwide.

Recognizing the need to scale preventive oral health education even further, Unilever Ghana has strengthened its collaboration with the Ghana Health Service to extend oral health awareness across the country.

Through this partnership, five thousand frontline health workers across districts are receiving training in basic oral health promotion to support community education, early detection of oral health issues, and guidance on preventive practices such as proper brushing techniques.

By leveraging the extensive nationwide reach of the Ghana Health Service, the “Do The 2” campaign will reach more communities, including underserved and hard-to-reach areas across Ghana.

Through sustained collaboration with healthcare professionals, educators, and community leaders, Unilever Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to improving oral health outcomes and encouraging Ghanaians to adopt lifelong healthy habits.