King Promise Releases ‘Paris’

King Promise

After entertaining the world with his global hit ‘Terminator’, King Promise has released his first single of 2024, ‘Paris’.

‘Paris’ infuses elements of Amapiano into King Promise’s own brand of Afrobeats, for an infectious track that’s sure to get the party started.

King Promise has developed a unique sound with an international appeal. Drawing inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats and R&B, he has created a sound of his own.

In 2016, his talent was first recognised with his breakout single ‘Thank God’ followed by a string of successful singles that put him in position to be one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.

His debut album ‘As Promised’ was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and featured international stars such as Raye and Wizkid.

His following album ‘5 Star’ was set on an even bigger scale and featured Omah Lay, Headie One, Chance the Rapper, WSTRN to name a few.

Outside music, King Promise has also used his platform for social change and to support charitable causes all across Ghana.

Explaining his inspiration for the song, he wrote: “My first visit to Paris was whilst I was on tour and it was such a good time I had to put it on a record!

“This track embodies all the good vibes I had on the trip that made me always wanna go back. A single off my new album coming out real soon so enjoy ‘Paris’ as you anticipate the album.”