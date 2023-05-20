Kintampo Highway Accident Claims Lives

Report coming in indicates that tragedy has struck on the main Techiman to Tamale Highway as a long bus caught fire, leaving many passengers burnt beyond recognition.

The bus, which was reportedly traveling from Kintampo to Techiman, had loaded passengers and was allegedly overtaking when it collided head-on with a truck traveling from the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that the bus immediately caught fire, trapping many passengers inside. The intensity of the flames made it difficult for rescuers to approach the vehicle and save any lives.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many families devastated by the loss of their loved ones.

The Techiman to Tamale Highway has been the site of several deadly accidents in recent times, with many resulting in fatalities. This latest incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of the highway and the need for authorities to take measures to address the issue.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and whether any negligence was involved on the part of the drivers.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

By Vincent Kubi