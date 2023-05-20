Bawumia, Samira Shake Kumawu

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia have taken to the roads in Kumawu ahead of the upcoming by-election, in an effort to canvass votes for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate.

The Vice President and his entourage are looking to sway voter opinion in the constituency, in the hope of securing a parliamentary victory for the NPP.

The by-election is set to take place coming Tuesday, and tensions are high as the political parties fight tooth and nail for the coveted parliamentary seat.

The NPP’s leadership have made their presence known, hitting the ground running by visiting churches and mosques to gain support for their candidate.

They have also taken the time to visit traditional authorities in the area, in an effort to gain their trust and support.

In a statement, the Vice President expressed confidence that the NPP’s campaign efforts would yield positive results.

He urged the people of Kumawu to vote for the NPP, stating that the party had their best interests at heart.

Several other political parties have also taken to the constituency to campaign for their respective candidates.

It is expected that the next few days will be filled with intense political activity, as candidates and their supporters work tirelessly to win over voters.

The by-election in Kumawu have been necessitated by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah.

The winner of the polls will be tasked with representing the people of Kumawu in parliament, and will be expected to work towards the development of the constituency.

By Vincent Kubi