Late Kumawu MP Goes Home Today

The late Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, has been buried today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira joined the bigwigs of the NPP for the burial and funeral rites of the late MP, Philip Atta Basoah.

Other Members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as MPs from both the Majority and Minority sides, are in Kumawu to commiserate with the family of the deceased and pay their last respects to the late legislator.

Background

The late MP, Basoah first came to Parliament in 2013 after winning the 2012 parliamentary elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Before sailing to Parliament, he was the Project Coordinator for Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region.

He was also the District Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

He was a tutor at the Agogo Senior High School.

The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission for a serious ailment.

The late Basoah was said to have fallen into a coma and was rushed to the hospital. He, unfortunately, gave up the ghost while plans were underway to fly him out of the country for further medical assistance.

The Managing Director of InterCity STC, Nana Akomea who revealed the cause of the MP’s death on Peace Fm said ‘’We got information that he got a stroke. Unfortunately, he lives alone, so around 9:30am his driver who was in his house to take him to Parliament wasn’t hearing from him so together with some people they broke his door since it was locked and found him almost in a coma . . .”

Education

He had a master’s degree from the Paris graduate school of Management in 2012 and also had a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Cape Coast in 2000.

He also had his GCE A level in 1994 and his GCE O level in 1991 and his MLSC in 1986.

Kumawu History

This is the second time a sitting NPP MP has died in the Kumawu constituency and a by-election is going to be organized under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana.

The first one was Reo Addai Basoah who died in July 2002.

He was an NPP MP for Kumawu from 1997 to 2001 and was re-elected in 2000 for a second term from 2001 to 2005.

The former MP, Yaw Baah succeeded him for the NPP, won the by-election in 2002, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008 until 2012 when Philip Basoah took over.

Philip Basoah was in his third term having won in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Before becoming MP, Philip Basoah was the District Chief Executive for Kumawu [Sekyere East District] from 2005 to January 2009.

The late Philip Basoah was born on November 18, 1969.

He hailed from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel William Amoako had 5,899 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast while the CPP parliamentary aspirant Opoku Kyei Clifford had 188 votes making 0.7% of the total votes cast.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Bernard Opoku Marfo had 2,439 votes making 8.3% of the total votes cast while the Independent parliamentary aspirant Duah Kwaku had 11,698 votes making 40% of the total votes cast and the GUM parliamentary aspirant Nana Amoako had 174 votes making 0.6% of the total votes cast.

BY Daniel Bampoe