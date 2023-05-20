NPP, NDC Fight For Kumawu Parliamentary Seat

The two major political parties, thus the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress are currently in Sekyere- Kumawu constituency, in the Ashanti Region canvassing for votes.

This follows the death of the NPP Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah which has paved the way for a by-election to take place coming Tuesday.

The late MP, Basoah, the New Patriotic Party MP for Kumawu, died on March 27, 2023, and will be buried on Saturday ahead of a by-election on Tuesday.

Even though the seat is for the ruling party, Kumawu township is currently agog with intense political activities as prominent figures from various political parties have besieged there to rally support for their respective candidates in a bid to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

The ruling NPP has been actively engaged in intense political activities in Kumawu, with its key figures working tirelessly to rally support for their candidate.

The by-election has generated interest among the two leading political parties-the governing the New Patriotic Party and the opposition NDC, with the former giving indications of retaining the seat for the NPP and the latter being confident of snatching the seat.

Ruling Party

Ahead of the by-election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice-President Bawumia, accompanied by his wife Samira, as well as Alan Kyerematen, a leading member of the governing NPP among others have stormed the town to canvas for votes to ensure they win the parliamentary seat.

The arrival of Dr. Bawumia Friday afternoon, set the constituency agog, as frenzied constituents, both young and old, came out in their numbers to cheer and welcome the Vice President and listen to his message.

In towns he visited, including Sekyere and Woraso, Dr. Bawumia was mobbed by a milling and enthusiastic crowd, giving him a hard time walking through on many occasions.

Dr. Bawumia, and his entourage, including the parliamentary candidate, first called on traditional authorities to seek their permission and blessings before going out to meet the people.

At Sekyere where the NPP candidate hails from, Dr. Bawumia symbolically presented the candidate to the chiefs, asking them to pray for him and grant him their blessings ahead of the election.

The Vice President during his visit expressed confidence that the NPP’s campaign efforts would yield positive results, as he urged the people of Kumawu to vote for the NPP, stating that the party had their best interests at heart.

NDC Stands

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Presidential candidate, former President John Mahama, and former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor have also visted the constituency to campaign for their candidate.

John Dramani Mahama, who was accompanied by the NDC parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, Ashanti Regional Chairman Andrew Nana Kwasi, and other executives visited the family of the late Philip Atta Basoah to commiserate with them.

Mr. Mahama further officially introduced the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election, Akwasi Amankwaa, to the Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II.

The former President told the members of the NDC to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu to win the seat in the upcoming by-election.

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, was acclaimed by the party in April and went unopposed during the party’s recent presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 6.

Mr. Mahama at mini rally in Kumawu Zongo said ‘’We all know that constitutionally, after the death of our younger brother Philip Basoah, there has to be a by-election. We acclaimed Akwasi Amankwaa for the 2024 general elections, but now that we are in for a by-election, he will be representing the party’’.

According to him “I’m calling on our Zongo chiefs, Imams, and all of you to pray and vote massively for Akwasi Amankwaa to win the seat. NDC brings relief anytime we are in power. We in the NDC do not discriminate, we share projects across board. Though we have not won the Kumawu seat before, all beautiful projects in Kumawu were undertaken by the NDC government. We know that your prayers and God’s grace will bring us to power”.

Final Rally

Ahead of Tuesday’s polls both the NPP and the NDC are gearing up for their final rallies, as NPP is scheduled to hold its concluding rally on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The atmosphere in Kumawu is charged with political fervor as both major political parties and their supporters make a final push to secure victory

The opposition NDC is also expected to hold its final rally on the same day, to energize the atmosphere surrounding the by-election.

The NPP’s decision to hold a grand finale underscores the significance it places on the by-election in Kumawu as a platform to showcase its strength and mobilize supporters, reinforcing its commitment to securing the parliamentary seat left vacant by the late MP, Philip Basoah.

The upcoming by-election in Kumawu is not only a contest between political parties but also an opportunity for the electorate to voice their aspirations and elect a representative who will champion their interests.

The outcome of the by-election will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the political landscape and representation in Kumawu.

Kumawu History

This is the second time a sitting NPP MP has died in the Kumawu constituency and a by-election is going to be organized under the 4th Republican Constitution of Ghana.

The first one was Reo Addai Basoah who died in July 2002.

He was an NPP MP for Kumawu from 1997 to 2001 and was re-elected in 2000 for a second term from 2001 to 2005.

The former MP, Yaw Baah succeeded him for the NPP, won the by-election in 2002, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008 until 2012 when Philip Basoah took over.

Philip Basoah was in his third term having won in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Before becoming MP, Philip Basoah was the District Chief Executive for Kumawu [Sekyere East District] from 2005 to January 2009.

The late Philip Basoah was born on November 18, 1969. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel William Amoako had 5,899 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast while the CPP parliament aspirant Opoku Kyei Clifford had 188 votes making 0.7% of the total votes cast.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Bernard Opoku Marfo had 2,439 votes making 8.3% of the total votes cast while the Independent parliament aspirant Duah Kwaku had 11,698 votes making 40% of the total votes cast and the GUM parliament aspirant Nana Amoako had 174 votes making 0.6% of the total votes cast.

