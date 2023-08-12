Kisa Gbekle Shocks With New Music

Kisa Gbekle

Actress Kisa Gbekle has made a surprise return to music career, several years after she abandoned that dream for acting.

On Monday, August 7, 2023 she announced her return with the release of her new single, “Korkor.”

“Hey guys, we’re finally here. #Korkor is pure fire! The vibe is infectious; you’ve got to listen! Is on all musical platforms,” she wrote on Instagram when she announced the song.

Kisa Gbekle is a successful Ghanaian actress who also possesses singing talent that she showcases intermittently to prove her layer of artistry.

Born with a passion for both acting and music, she has always found joy in expressing herself through various artistic mediums.

From a young age, she honed her acting skills and received recognition for her natural talent and ability to bring characters to life.

While primarily known for her acting career she has also embraced her musical abilities, delighting audiences with her captivating melodies. Through her musical works, she is always able to leave a lasting impression on those who experience her musical side.

Kisa’s musical journey began in the early 2000s when she was singing in senior high school.

At the time she used to listen to musicians such as Tiwa Savage, Beyoncé, and Akosua Agyapong who inspired her.

In 2013, she decided to go commercial with the release of her debut single titled, Twerk. The song was released together with a video directed by Dida of Big OJ Film and produced by Dikoda.

After that, she went on to record other songs while she continue to pursue her acting career. If she was not busy filming on set, Kisa was always in the studio recording.

Unfortunately, she could not keep up with music as acting took the better part of her time. Eventually, she became a prominent acting figure.

After a decade of capturing hearts on the silver screens, she is now back with Korkor.

The song showcases Kisa’s storytelling abilities while its lyrics explore the theme of resilience and newfound independence to fight back.

“So when I give them.. e dey enter, Amarula e dey sweet for the Centre. All these students, shey make I school them

I’m the principal to they’re teachers,” she sang to affirm her supremacy.

By Francis Addo