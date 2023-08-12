Osebo The Zaraman & SDK To Host Comedy Express

Osebo The Zaraman and SDK

The monthly comedy show, Comedy Express will be returning at the Snap Cinemas tonight Saturday, August 12.

The comedy show has become the comedy bus stop for many comedy lovers. Organizers have over the years always tried to take the show to the next by adding elements that excite more patrons.

This month’s edition dubbed the “All Black Edition”, will see two of Ghana’s internet sensations, the most fashionable Osebo the Zara Man, and comedy star SDK host the show. These two will steer affairs of the night, promising to deliver one of the most fantastic events of the comedy series.

Among acts billed to perform on the night include, MjtheComedian, Jeneral Ntatia, Lekzy DeComic, and DKB. The show starts at 7pm sharp inside the Snap Cinemas (A.M.A Building).

The All Black event promises to be riveting.

“Brace yourselves for an evening filled with non-stop, side-splitting jokes. Come out in your numbers and witness the explosion of comedy like you have never seen before. There would be an after-party at Vienna City,” DKB said in a statement.