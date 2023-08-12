Empress Gifty Blasts Ghana Media

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has registered her displeasure with Ghanaian media indicating some of the platforms always misrepresent her.

In an interview on Hitz FM, she said that the media have not been fair to her.

According to her, the media are mostly not circumspect in their reportage and also dont probe.

“I understand their controversies and how they work, they can just change everything that you said, but as for me, I don’t care, because I know I am doing the right thing and that’s it, I make sure that on my page, I tell my people the truth about the whole issue. As for the media, I play along with whatever they’re doing” she said.

“It’s about time the bloggers, the presenters, the consumers need to know that, maybe the caption is there but go check the interview, go listen to what Empress said, if you don’t believe it, come to my page, and see what I said, and then you can give your conclusion.

“If the bloggers and the presenters can also switch a little bit, it can also help them because I don’t think I’m the only one,” she added.