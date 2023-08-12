OSP Aiding Media Over Cecilia Dapaah’s Stolen Cash

Cecilia Dapaah

Accusations have been made against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), over allegation of leaking information to tarnish the image of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This comes after claims were made that $5million and GHC48million were found in Ms Dapaah’s bank accounts, which were later found to be inaccurate with the OSP coming out to deny the media reports.

What the OSP can confirm is the amounts quoted in the writ of summons filed in court which were $590,000 and GHC2.7 million.

Concerns have been raised over the OSP’s alleged involvement in leaking information to the media. As a result, there are calls to report the OSP to the Ghana Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the leaks.

The sum of money been found at Dapaah’s residence, totaling nearly $590, 000 in addition to GHC2.7 million from the same location.

Court documents filed by the OSP suggest that these discoveries have raised suspicions of corruption and corruption-related offenses. The OSP is responsible for investigating and prosecuting such cases, as well as recovering the proceeds of corruption.

The revelations came to light during criminal proceedings against four individuals accused of theft from Dapaah’s residence.

According to the charges, valuable items, including $1 million USD and €300,000, were stolen between July and October 2022.

It was later revealed that Dapaah initially claimed that $800,000 of the stolen amount belonged to her deceased brother, while ₵300,000 was meant for her mother’s funeral.

However, she did not disclose the origins of the remaining $200,000 and €300,000.

Following negative media reports and public scrutiny, Dapaah released a public statement highlighting inconsistencies between the amounts of money being discussed and the original complaint made to the police.

Subsequently, she resigned from her position on July 22, 2023.

Based on gathered intelligence, the OSP launched a full investigation into the suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses involving Dapaah.

She was arrested on July 24, 2023, and charges related to these offenses were read to her.

Subsequent searches conducted at two residential properties associated with her in different parts of Accra led to the discovery of $590,000 and ₵2.73 million at her Abelemkpe residence.

The OSP seized the cash on reasonable grounds that it was suspected to be tainted property.

On July 31, 2023, the Attorney General issued a directive ordering the Police Service to investigate the ownership and source of the amounts reportedly stolen from Dapaah’s residence.

This directive reinforces the reasonableness of the OSP’s investigation into the large sums of cash associated with Dapaah.

Additionally, the OSP issued a freezing order against Dapaah’s bank accounts and investments at Prudential Bank Limited and Societe Generale Bank to prevent any concealment or loss of funds. These measures comply with relevant laws and regulations.

In summary, the OSP believes that the seized cash is suspected to be tainted property that needs to be safeguarded against concealment or loss. They are also investigating Dapaah for suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses, with the possibility of issuing a confiscation order in accordance with the law.

The court will now decide whether to confirm the seizure of the suspected tainted property and the freezing order.

By Vincent Kubi