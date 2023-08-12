Goro Boys Invade Passport Office, Causing Artificial Delay… Charging GHC500

It is becoming alarming to hear the return of the cabal at the passport office who are causing artificial delay.

The situation is not different at the Birth and Death Registry where normal birth certificate application never comes until an applicant coughs an amount of GHC500 to have their birth certificate.

It seems that some unscrupulous individuals are taking advantage of innocent people who are in need of their passports to travel or for various other reasons.

Reports about the cabal demanding extra money before releasing passports are very troubling. It is unacceptable for anyone to be forced to pay an additional fee after already paying for a service that has not been delivered on time.

The Foreign Ministry should take immediate action and launch an investigation into this matter.

It is imperative that they get to the root of the problem and rid the passport office of this unethical cabal popularly called ‘goro boys’.

The passport office is a vital service to those who need to travel and it is unacceptable for anyone to be held hostage by a group of individuals looking to make a quick buck.

The Foreign Ministry should ensure that there is transparency in the process of acquiring passports and that there is no room for corruption.

It is time for the Foreign Ministry to show that they are committed to the well-being of their citizens by launching a full-scale investigation into this matter.

More update soon.

By Vincent Kubi