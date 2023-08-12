Ferry Breakdown And Bridge Collapse Disrupt Transportation In Oti Region

A major transportation setback has hit the Oti region as the ferry located in Dambai has encountered a critical fault.

The malfunctioning mechanism responsible for allowing vehicles to board the ferry has broken down, rendering it immobile until repairs are completed.

The repair process is expected to involve advanced welding techniques.

Simultaneously, a bridge along the Nkwanta road, a vital connection route to the North, has been washed away due to unknown circumstances.

This unfortunate incident further exacerbates the transportation challenges faced by residents and travelers in the region.

As a result of these unexpected disruptions, transportation across the Volta in Dambai will be impossible for at least the remainder of the week.

Commuters, cargo transporters, and travelers planning to journey to the North are urged to seek alternative routes until further notice.

Local authorities and transportation agencies are working diligently to address the situation promptly and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Repair crews have been mobilized to the ferry site in Dambai, where they will focus their efforts on rectifying the mechanical fault and enabling the resumption of ferry operations. Meanwhile, engineering teams are assessing the damage to the collapsed bridge on the Nkwanta road, with plans underway for its reconstruction.

In the interim, individuals traveling to the North from Dambai and its environs are advised to explore alternative routes to ensure their journeys are not unduly disrupted. Authorities have suggested utilizing alternative roads, such as the Oti-Gar, Jasikan-Kadjebi, or Hohoe-Kadjebi routes, which can provide temporary access to the Northern regions.

Local authorities are urging residents, businesses, and travelers to remain patient and exercise caution during this challenging time.

They assured the public that every effort is being made to expedite the repairs and restore normal transportation operations as soon as possible.

Updates regarding the progress of the repairs and the reopening of the ferry and the Nkwanta road will be communicated to the public through official channels, including local media outlets and social media platforms. Commuters are advised to stay tuned to these sources for the latest information and any further updates on alternative routes and transportation arrangements.

As the authorities work tirelessly to rectify the situation, cooperation and understanding from all affected individuals are greatly appreciated. Efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience caused by these transportation disruptions and to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

By Vincent Kubi