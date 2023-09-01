Kissing FA Prez Mother Discharged From Hospital

Luis Rubiales and Angeles Bejar

The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been discharged from hospital.

Angeles Bejar was admitted on Wednesday after locking herself in a church on Monday and going on hunger strike in protest at the treatment of her son.

Rubiales has been heavily criticised for kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final.

Hermoso said the kiss during the presentation ceremony in Sydney on August 20 was not consensual.

On entering the Divina Pastora church in Motril on Spain’s southern coast, Bejar told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue “indefinitely, day and night”.

She added the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

However, a local priest, who identified himself as Father Antonio, told Reuters news agency that Bejar had been taken to a hospital in Motril on Wednesday – the town where her son was raised.

“She had not been feeling well because of the heat and everything else,” he told reporters.

“Her feet had become swollen and she was very tired. She had also become very anxious.”