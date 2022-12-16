Kizz Daniel Confirms Concert In Accra

The world is currently having a taste of Kizz Daniel as he goes from city to city, thrilling fans and patrons with his hit songs.

Soon, it’ll be the turn of his Ghanaian fans, and prior to that, the singer has confirmed his eagerness to return to the ‘gateway to Africa’.

In a new video released on Sunday, the ‘Buga’ hit-maker said, “Accra – Ghana, I’ll be with you on December 23 for the Afro-classic experience happening live at the Untamed Empire.”

This assurance means a lot to his Ghanaian fans who are looking forward to making the most out of the ‘December in Ghana’ calendar.

A few months ago, Kizz Daniel revealed in an interview with Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy that he misses Ghana, and “can’t wait to be back home”, urging his fans to “receive and accept [him] with wide open arms”.

The Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana concert is organised by Play Network Africa and Pepperdem Ministries, and powered by Joy Entertainment.

It comes off on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Untamed Empire Event Garden.