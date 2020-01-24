KMA Flags Fly Half- Mast For Okumkom

Nana Akwasi Agyeman

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) official flags positioned in front of the KMA building at Adum in Kumasi will fly at half-mast, henceforth.

This is to show that the KMA and the entire residents of Kumasi are mourning the death of Nana Akwasi Agyeman, aka Okumkom, the longest-serving KMA boss.

Osei Assibey-Antwi, the current KMA boss, who gave the directive for the flags to fly at half-mast, said it is a sign of respect to the deceased.

He gave the directive when he led a powerful delegation from the KMA to the residence of Okumkom to commiserate with the bereaved family on Tuesday.

Okumkom, a proud member of the royal Oyoko family of Asanteman, visited his ancestors few days ago after succumbing to illness in Kumasi.

The KMA boss, accompanied by Samuel Donkor, the KMA Coordinating Director and other staff members of the assembly, signed a book of condolence opened for the late Okumkom.

He recounted the roles that Okumkom had played in the past to transform Kumasi. He gave an assurance that the KMA would play its part for a befitting burial for Okumkom.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi