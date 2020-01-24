Right To Play Honours Ga South Teachers

George Ahiable handing over one of the refrigerators to teachers of Obokwashie School in the Kofikwei Circuit

Teachers from six circuits in the Ga South District of Education have been recognized for their dedication towards the incorporation of play-based learning in their teaching activities.

Beneficiaries of the Right To Play (RTP) learning training programme each received an RTP branded backpack and T-shit for their efforts.

Special awards of RTP branded souvenirs were also given to outstanding teachers who worked as coaches for the programme.

Besides, Parent Teacher Associations and two best performing schools were given special recognition for setting a good example for others to follow in the Ga South District of Education.

The two schools – Obokwashie in the Kofikwei Circuit and Ashalaja in the Ashalaja Circuit – were each given a Hisense refrigerator, exercise books and RTP branded backpacks and T-shirts.

Read Wide Ghana, a group of teachers championing reading among children, was also presented with a motorbike by the Circuit Supervisor, Victor Kofi Nyavor, and branded books, T-shirts and backpacks from RTP.

The Programme Manager, RTP Ghana, George Ahiable, in a speech on behalf of the country director, said such events were an important step in bolstering primary education in the country.

Mr. Ahiable stressed that play-based learning methodology, which RTP Ghana is promoting in partnership with five districts, is the present and future of primary education.

“Several studies have shown that the incorporation of play in the delivery of lessons in classrooms fosters lifelong learning attitude in pupils and moulds them to be better citizens,” he said.

The Ga South Municipal Director of Education, Henry Ayetse, commended the teachers for receiving the awards and urged them to continue the good work they were doing.

He said the results the schools in the districts were recording in recent times were the fruits of the seed RTP Ghana planted some years ago, and thus encouraged the organization to continue its support to the educational sector.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri