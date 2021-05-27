KMA Sanitation Court Sanctions

Osei Assibey Antwi

MORE THAN 900 residents of Kumasi have been sanctioned by the Sanitation Court of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), since the facility was set up few years ago.

The offenders were dragged before the court for flouting sanitation laws and they (people) were found guilty after trial, therefore punitive measures were applied against them by the court.

Some of the offenders were ordered by the court to pay fines, whilst others were also ordered to embark on social services to serve as deterrent to would-be offenders.

The Chief Executive of the KMA, Osei Assibey Antwi, after assuming office, realised that sanitation remained a challenge in Kumasi so he mooted the idea for a sanitation court in the city.

Frederick Addae, an aide to the Kumasi Mayor, who gave the statistics, said his boss’ motive of setting up the sanitation court has been realised as Kumasi looks cleaner now.

According to him, keeping the entire cityclean has not been easy, stressing that the introduction of the sanitation court has helped to improve the beauty of Kumasi in recent times.

Mr. Addae stated that sanitation was one area that Osei Assibey Antwi’s administration has scored high marks since he assumed the mantle of leadership at the KMA barely four years ago.

He stated that thousands of trees have been planted across the big city to help make Kumasi green again following the intervention of the Mayor, whom he described as and environmental activist.

“Several species of trees have been planted along the major roads and other vantage parts of the city over the years and this shows that my boss is focused to make Kumasi better,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi