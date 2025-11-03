KNUST Honours HEPA Plus Founder

Ebenezer Agyemang displaying his award

The Department of Herbal Medicine under the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has honoured Mr. Ebenezer Agyemang, founder of HEPA Plus, for his outstanding support towards research and innovation in herbal medicine.

At a presentation ceremony held at the university, the department presented a special citation to Mr. Agyemang in recognition of his exceptional commitment to advancing herbal medicine research and entrepreneurship.

In response to the department’s call for support, Mr. Agyemang instituted the HEPA Plus Research Award, a pioneering initiative with an annual sponsorship package aimed at funding innovative undergraduate research projects that promote entrepreneurial thinking among final-year students.

Presenting the citation, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Samuel Asare Nkansah, commended Mr. Agyemang for his visionary leadership and immense contribution to student development.

According to him, the HEPA Plus Research Award has already made a remarkable impact. The first beneficiary of the award, he revealed, went on to win the University Entrepreneurial Product Competition and later represented KNUST at an international competition in Thailand.

“Mr. Agyemang’s philanthropic investment transcends monetary value. It ignites innovation, validates student creativity, and bridges academia with industry,” Prof. Nkansah stated, expressing optimism that the partnership would continue to flourish in the coming years.

Mr. Agyemang, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the department for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting research that enhances the relevance and global competitiveness of Ghana’s herbal medicine industry.

The event attracted faculty members, students, and invited guests, who commended the HEPA Plus founder for his generosity, innovation, and continuous dedication to promoting excellence in herbal medicine research.

Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult, under Mr. Agyemang’s leadership, is a leading Ghanaian herbal enterprise renowned for producing high-quality natural health products and providing expert consultancy in herbal medicine formulation, research, and development. The company has gained recognition for combining traditional herbal knowledge with modern scientific standards to promote safe, effective, and innovative herbal remedies both locally and internationally.

Other popular products developed by Ebenage include Pavi and Plasmox, which, together with HEPA Plus, have earned widespread acclaim for their quality and efficacy.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi