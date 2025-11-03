Endure Life’s Storms To Attain ‘The Latter Glory’ – Christians Urged

Prophet Gideon Sarkodie Amankwa

One of the administrators of Fire Trinity Ministry International, Prophet Gideon Sarkodie Amankwa, has urged Christians to remain steadfast in faith and patient in trials, emphasising that “the latter glory comes through a process of endurance and divine upliftment.”

Preaching during a night vigil held at the church’s auditorium at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region on Friday, October 31, Prophet Sarkodie delivered a sermon on the theme “The Latter Glory,” drawn from Haggai 2:1-9.

He explained that the “latter glory” represents a period of divine fulfillment that often follows trials and testing moments. Using the story of Abraham as an example, he reminded the congregation that although God promised to make Abraham the father of many nations, the promise took many years to materialise.

“The latter glory is a journey. You will go through storms and challenges, but in the end, God will lift you to a greater height,” he said.

Prophet Sarkodie encouraged worshippers not to despise small beginnings, stressing that “without the former glory, there can be no latter glory. Out of the little comes a greater one.”

He assured the congregation that in the season of latter glory, “God shall shake Himself and cause all your heart’s desires to be fulfilled,” urging believers to continue trusting in God’s faithfulness.

The vigil attracted a gathering of worshippers who engaged in fervent prayers, worship, and thanksgiving, believing God for personal and corporate breakthroughs.

FROM David Afum, Atwima Aburaso