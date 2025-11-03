Togbi Sri III Calls For Urgent Action To Revive Education

Togbi Sri III with some chiefs at the event

The Awoamefia of Anlo Dukor, His Royal Majesty Togbi Sri III, has sounded a clarion call for an urgent and collective response to the alarming decline in educational standards across Anlo Dukor, describing education as the foundation of progress and the most sacred duty of leadership.

Speaking at a public gathering, Togbi Sri III expressed deep concern over the falling quality of basic education, the persistent shortage of teachers, and the poor state of infrastructure in many schools within the Anlo Traditional Area. He lamented that many children complete basic education without acquiring adequate literacy and numeracy skills, a situation he described as “a national crisis that must trouble every conscience.”

“This should trouble every leader, every parent, and every traditional authority,” he stressed.

“Education is not just a pathway to individual success; it is the heartbeat of our collective future as Anlos and as Ghanaians,” he added.

Togbi Sri III instructed all Fiagawo (divisional chiefs) under the Anlo jurisdiction to take personal responsibility for monitoring and supporting educational outcomes within their communities.

He emphasised that traditional leaders must play an active role in mobilising community resources, encouraging parental involvement, and fostering accountability in schools.

As part of his key appeals, the Awoamefia called for: the construction of an E-Block for a new secondary school in the Shime area; a new dormitory block for the Anlo Awoamefia Senior High School at Anyako; and the reconstruction of damaged facilities at Anlo Senior High School (ANSECO), which remain in disrepair years after being destroyed by storms.

Togbi Sri III further urged government agencies, development partners, and the Anlo diaspora to prioritise investment in education as a critical driver of social mobility and economic transformation.

“Our ancestors built schools when they had little; we have no excuse today,” he stated. “If we fail to educate our children, we fail our future.”

The Awoamefia’s passionate appeal is expected to renew commitment among local authorities, educators and citizens toward restoring Anlo’s legacy of academic excellence and civic responsibility.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho