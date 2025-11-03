Senior Police Officer Escapes Mob Attack

The car belonging to the senior police officer

A senior police officer nearly suffered a mob attack at Sefwi Dwinase in the Western North Region over the weekend.

The police officer, who was driving a private Benz, allegedly, knocked and killed a man believed to be in his 40s and a resident of Sefwi Aboduam near Sefwi Wiawso.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025.

According to some residents, immediately after the accident, the police officer put the victim in the car and sent him to hospital.

However, some angry youth at Sefwi Dwinase who witnessed the incident chased the vehicle to the hospital, which was nearby, and used clubs and stones to smash the rear windscreen of the car.

An eyewitness narrated that at about 8:30am, the police officer was driving from the Bekwai-Ewiase stretch of the road and upon reaching a spot, knocked down the victim, who was walking along the road to his shop.

“All of a sudden we heard a bang. When we went to the scene we saw the ash Benz car has knocked down a young man.

“The police officer managed to take the victim inside his car and quickly rushed him to the hospital to save his life, but the victim was later pronounced dead,” the eyewitness disclosed.

The eyewitness added, “The ash Benz car which knocked the young man, now deceased, has been damaged by irate youth of the area.”

The eyewitness alleged that the police officer was talking on his phone while driving when the accident occurred.

He said the youth were waiting for the police officer in front of the hospital to deal with him, since they could not fathom why a senior police officer could drive a car and at the same time speak on phone.

The youth chanted war songs, and for close to three hours, the senior police officer was kept inside the hospital.

He indicated that some police and military personnel later stormed the hospital premises to whisk the senior police officer away.

Even though the police have remained tight lipped on the issue, family members, assembly man and friends of the deceased have threatened to hit the street in massive demonstration against the police.

They have, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Interior Minister to investigate the matter and let the law take its course.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi