Hogbetsotso Za Festival Receives Massive Patronage

Hogbetsotso Za’s iconic procession. INSET: Togbi Sri III

THE ANLOGA to Keta corridor came alive with vibrant celebrations of culture, history, and community, bringing significant economic benefits to the Volta Region as many observed the Hogbetsotso Za Festival 2025 in full display.

Observed under the theme “Building Bridges: From a Common History to a Common Destiny,” the durbar held last Saturday at Hogbe Park in Anloga brought together dignitaries from both traditional and political sphere, notable among them include Togbi Sri III, Awoamefia of Anlo, and special guest Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamuhene, and Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also led a delegation of NDC stalwarts including Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

The streets and durbar grounds buzzed with colour, music, and the steady beat of drums as the Anlo people commemorated their ancestors’ historic exodus from Notsie in present day Togo. Traditional priests offered prayers for the Anlo Dukor, invoking blessings, protection, and unity at the grand Hogbetsotso Za celebrations.

The Hogbetsotso Za’s iconic procession was a breathtaking spectacle, as the vibrant parade made its way to the durbar grounds, reenacting the brave escape of the Anlo people from King Agorkoli’s tyranny in Notsie. This powerful reenactment commemorates their historic migration to their present homeland, celebrating their resilience and quest for freedom.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke