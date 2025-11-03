148 Papaye Staff Awarded

Aburihene presenting award to Gloria Boye for 30 years of service

A total of 140 outstanding workers of Papaye Fast Food and eight (8) of Papaye Recreational Village were awarded last Friday for their years of service to the company during the 2023/2024 Long Service Awards of Papaye Group.

The awardees were selected based on their years of service, spanning between five (5) to 30 years, and receiving prizes which include an undisclosed amount of money, certificate as well as electronic appliances such as refrigerators, and smart television among others.

Out of the 148 awardees, 80 have been serving for 5 years, 41 for 10 years, one for 15 years, 12 for 20 years, 4 for 25 years and two for 30 years. Additionally, four individuals were honoured for 10 years, one for 20 years, and three for 25 years of dedicated service at the Papaye Recreational Village.

Addressing the occasion, under the chairmanship of Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Papaye Group, Divine Kwadwo Asiedu said the award ceremony has become a tradition of the establishment due to staff contribution over the years.

“The award we present today, are not merely token of recognition; they symbolise our appreciation for your hard work, loyalty and the countless hours you have devoted to ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service,” he said.

Mr. Asiedu also appealed to the government to render support to the fast food and hospitality industry, saying, “we urge the government to create a conducive environment for business to thrive with policies that support local sourcing, workforce development and investment in infrastructure.

“Together, we can elevate the industry and ensure its sustainability for generations to come. We face many challenges that are hindering our growth, especially the invasion by internet scammers in the industry.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Aggrey Santana, urged the workers to uphold the company’s integrity to attract more customers to patronise their services.

He also pledged the authority’s support to Papaye Group and other fast food companies in the country through flagship programmes.

,BY Prince Fiifi Yorke