EMY Africa @10 Nominees Announced, Public Voting Open

EMY Africa has officially unveiled the nominees for the 10th anniversary edition of the EMY Africa Awards, ahead of the grand ceremony on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

This milestone marks a decade of celebrating African excellence, leadership, and impact across the continent and the diaspora.

For ten years, the EMY Africa Awards has honoured outstanding individuals whose achievements inspire progress in business, culture, sports, public service, social impact, and the creative industries.

This year’s anniversary edition is presented in partnership with UNESCO, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President of Ghana, and EY Ghana, reinforcing EMY Africa’s mission of fostering pan-African collaboration and global influence.

The 10th EMY Africa Awards features six competitive categories spotlighting remarkable talent across the continent; Discovery of the Year: Daniel Dotse, Matthew Asampabilla Agambire (Bondaana), Derrick Abaitey, and Team Eternity Ghana.

Actor of the Year: Bucci Franklin, Uzor Arukwe, Thabang Molaba, Thapelo Mokoena, and Andrew Tandoh-Adote. Designer of the Year: Seyi Adekunle (Seyi Vodi), Deji and Kola, Thebe Magugu, and David Kusi Boye Doe.

Man of the Year – Music: Black Sherif, King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Kweku Smoke. Man of the Year – Sports: Biniam Girmay Hailu, Letsile Tebogo, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, Ademola Lookman, and Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey.

Youth Changemaker Award: Kezia Asiedua Sanie (Ghana), Mfuranzima Fred (Rwanda), Leon Mugisho (DR Congo), Carmen Pedro de Rafael Mateia (Angola), Fabris Mulindi (Uganda), Veronica Mulenga (Zambia), Clement Ngosong (Cameroon), Seun Olagunju-Lana (Nigeria), Chaimae El Koufi (Morocco), and Tara Roos (South Africa).

The CEO of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, called on supporters across Africa and the diaspora to vote for their favourite nominees by visiting www.emyafrica.com to click on their vote poll, or liking the nominee’s photo on the EMY Africa Instagram page (@emyafrica), emphasising that voting closes on November 10, 2025.