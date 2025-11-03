Eastern Regional FA Congress Charts Bright Path For 2025/26 Season

Participants at the congress

THE EASTERN Regional Football Association (ERFA) has held its 2025 Ordinary Congress in Koforidua, bringing together key football stakeholders to review the past season and outline strategic plans for the year ahead.

The meeting, held at the New Juabeng Municipal Library on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, drew club executives, coaches, referees, and administrators committed to advancing football in the region.

Daasebre Adu-Asare, the Regional Football Associations Coordinator at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), represented GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the Congress. In his address, he commended the ERFA for its strong leadership and consistent focus on grassroots development.

He reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to supporting regional associations through funding, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, emphasising that the Federation’s growth depends on empowering RFAs to drive football development from the base.

Delegates were briefed on several new GFA initiatives, including the KGL-backed U-17 Championships, the mandatory use of NHIS cards for player identification, and the introduction of monthly subventions for regional associations.

As part of its logistics and development drive, the GFA announced a support package for juvenile competitions consisting of jerseys, footballs, and GH₵10,000 per region, alongside similar benefits for Women’s Division One champions.

Additionally, the GFA has set aside GH₵300,000 to assist with referee payments across all Regional Football Associations.

Another major highlight was the rollout of a US$200,000 FIFA Forward investment, designated for the supply of footballs to Division Two, Division Three, Women’s Division One, and Colts clubs nationwide.

The Congress further underscored the GFA’s progress in referee and coaching development. Through the “Catch Them Young” refereeing initiative, over 2,500 young referees have been trained nationwide. In addition, more than 750 coaches have acquired CAF D to B licenses over the past year, strengthening the technical base of the sport.

ERFA Chairman, Linford Boadu Asamoah, expressed appreciation to member clubs and the GFA leadership for their unwavering support.

“The Eastern Region remains a proud pillar of Ghanaian football. This Congress reinforces our shared commitment to building strong foundations, empowering youth, and ensuring that football continues to be a force for hope, opportunity, and progress,” he said.

BY Wletsu Ransford