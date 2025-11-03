WAFU B Confirms New Dates for 2025 U-20 Girls Cup In Benin

THE WEST African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) has announced new dates for the second edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, which will now be staged from November 7 to 12, 2025, in Benin.

The regional body adjusted the tournament’s original schedule — previously set for November 3 to 10 — to allow participating nations more time for preparation and logistical arrangements.

So far, three countries have confirmed their participation: host nation Benin, Nigeria, and defending champions Ghana.

Ghana’s U-20 women’s team, the Black Princesses, will enter the competition as reigning champions, aiming to defend the title they won in Kumasi during the maiden edition, where they edged Nigeria 3-1 on penalties after a thrilling final.

The WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup continues to serve as an essential platform for nurturing young female footballers across West Africa, promoting development, competition, and international exposure for the region’s emerging talents.

BY Wletsu Ransford