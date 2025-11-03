Playing For Ghana Is A Dream Come True – Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

GHANAIAN FORWARD Antoine Semenyo says representing the Black Stars is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream that continues to inspire him and his family.

The 25-year-old AFC Bournemouth striker, who made his Ghana debut in 2022, has since earned over 30 international caps and become a key part of the national setup.

Speaking to the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), Semenyo reflected on his deep emotional connection to the team he grew up supporting from his home in London.

“It’s a dream come true representing Ghana. As a kid, we always used to watch every African Cup of Nations and every World Cup campaign. We’d gather at my uncle’s house, shouting, screaming, and feeling every emotion — joy and heartbreak alike,” he recalled.

One of his most vivid memories remains Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay, a moment that denied Ghana a historic semi-final place.

“I remember that day like it was yesterday. We were running around the house in disbelief — it was crazy,” he said.

Now wearing the same jersey he once cheered for, Semenyo says the experience carries deep pride and meaning for his family.

“My mum, dad, uncles, aunties — everyone still talks about it. They always message me to say how proud they are. Like I said, it’s an honour,” he added.

BY Wletsu Ransford