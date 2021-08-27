KNUST Student Dismissed, Three Others Punished For Various Offences

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has spelt out punitive measures for four students involved in various offences.

The offending students included Dwumah Ramsay Ohene-Tutu, who has been dismissed for stealing two laptops from the main University Library on two different occasions.

University Relations Officer (URO), Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, that the other culprits included Patrick Dwamena Sekyere, suspended indefinitely for extortion of monies from students under the guise of securing their accommodation at the GUSS and SRC Hostels.

Baffour Owusu Konadu, who was also found culpable of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the University into disrepute, had been rusticated for one academic year (2021/2022).

Similarly, the Management also rusticated for two academic years (2021/2022 and 2022/2023) one Rexford Joseph Bonney, for his involvement in the unauthorized installation of ‘Odikro’ at the Unity Hall.

GNA