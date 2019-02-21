KNUST Students Plan Anti-Vigilante Demonstration

Frank Blay (in suit) addressing the media

STUDENTS OF the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have threatened to stage a demonstration against the spate of vigilantism in the country in recent times.

The students, who spoke under the umbrella of KNUST Students Parliament, have called on the government to declare vigilantism as an emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

Addressing the media yesterday, Speaker of the KNUST Students Parliament, Frank Blay, said vigilantism which is gradually eroding the peaceful nature of Ghana, is becoming ingrained, and therefore ought to be nipped in the bud.

Mr. Blay also called on religious bodies, human rights organisations and civil society groups to join the campaign for action against vigilantism, otherwise Ghana would lose its nationhood to these criminal gangs.

In his opinion, Ghana’s democracy is too young and undeserving to accommodate vigilante groups. He described vigilantism as shameful and primitive.

He said the Student Parliament was worried about the interference by political parties and government in the operations of the Ghana Police Service. He therefore advocated a new way to make security services apolitical.

The Students Parliament again requested the Electoral Commission not to do anything that would undermine its credibility by any individual, political party or corporate Ghana.

“The KNUST Students Parliament House therefore proposes an immediate amendment of the 1992 Constitution in a way to avoid a governing party to appoint electoral commissioners, the Inspector General of Police and other top security personnel in order to allow for absolute independence.



From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi