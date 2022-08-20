KNUST To Revoke Certificates Of Alumni Involved In Riot

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is taking steps to revoke the certificates of alumni who partook in the riot on the campus.

According to the University, it is also tracking students involved in the

riot during the procession as captured on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and those who will be identified will be arrested and prosecuted.

The University also said it has decided to make students at the Katanga Hall pay for the cost of repairing the vehicles that were damaged during the riot.

Head of University Relations, Daniel Norris Bekoe speaking on TV3, Friday August 19, 2022, monitored by DGN Online said that “We will revoke their certificates, we awarded the certificates and alumni caught involved in this will have the certificates revoked.

“I can confirm that we are picking a lot individuals who took part in it, we have identified some of them and we are going to hand them over to the Police. Some of them came from the University of Cape Coast, Casley Hayford Hall, numbering 40.

“The vehicles belonging to staff will be fixed and Katanga students will bear the cost, nine vehicles.”

Meanwhile, the Hall week and Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebrations at the KNUST have been suspended indefinitely.

Also, massing up of students leading up to ‘morale’ activities and procession has been suspended indefinitely.

Random security checks of persons and vehicles entering and exiting the University campus are to be carried out.

These decisions were taken by the the Executive Committee of the University on Friday August 19 2022 following the disturbances that occurred on Thursday 18.

Calm returned to the campus of the KNUST after resident students of University Hall and Unity Hall clashed Thursday night.

By Vincent Kubi