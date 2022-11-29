Kobby Kyei Raises TikTok Alarm

Kobby Kyei

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Augustus Koranteng Kyei, professionally known as Kobby Kyei, has raised worrying concerns about the negative influence of the social media app, TikTok, among Ghanaian youth.

In the era of technology, and with social media apps skyrocketing, TikTok has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms across the globe. It is a social media application where users create short video clips ranging from 15 seconds to 3 minutes.

The social media influencer on Twitter lamented on the negative impacts of TikTok, urging authorities and other regulatory bodies in the country to take a second look at the use of TikTok.

In a tweet sighted by BEATWAVES he wrote, “A lot of “silly” things are happening on TIKTOK and we must pay serious attention. It’s destroying a lot of Ghanaian YOUTH!!!”

His tweets after a couple of hours generated a lot of reactions as some of his followers alluded to the fact that TikTok has been misused to create fake accounts, and adult sites.

“TikTok isn’t the problem although it plays 20% of the problem. Check the so-called influencers on both TikTok and Twitter, if not fooling it is about sex. It’s better we start preaching for us to be awake, but it should be from home,” Kwesi Arthur tweeted.

The Tiktok app was launched in 2016 by the Chinese technology company ByteDance. It attracted 100 million users in China and Thailand in the space of a year.

As TikTok is a booming app, students aged 10 to 25 are heavily addicted to this platform. The app has created such an environment that people can do anything to increase their likes, viewers and followers. This has created several unethical accidents across the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke