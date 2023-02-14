Kofi Abban Jabs Kojo Antwi Over Alleged Funeral Fund

Dr. Kofi Abban, Kojo Antwi

Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld Group, Kofi Amoa-Abban has called out music “maestro” Kojo Antwi for allegedly soliciting funds to help fund his late father’s funeral.

A GoFundMe account set up in the name of Kojo Antwi’s father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiama Asubonten, who died on 2nd January 2023 at the Police Hospital in Accra has made it to social media.

The GoFundMe, however, didn’t sit well with, Mr Amoa-Abban who in response suggested that the highlife music legend should sell some of his properties to help fund the funeral.

“Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad? Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana ??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral,” Amoa-Abban tweeted.

However, other reports indicate that GoFundMe is not targeted at funding Kojo Antwi’s father’s funeral. It is rather for a scholarship in his honour.

“In memory of my late kind father, this GoFundMe is for scholarships and care for a selection of orphans and the disabled in Ghana from now up till they graduate or learn a trade. – With love and togetherness from The Maestro Kojo Antwi,” the description on the GoFundMe page reads.