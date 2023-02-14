Afia Schwarzenegger Hits Back At Marriage Rumours

Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to claims that she got married to a chief.

Socialite Nana Tonardo who first made the allegation about Afia’s supposed marriage said she got married as a second wife.

“Afia Schwarzenegger has snatched someone’s husband with maximum speed. She is now a second wife to a certain chief. As for the chief, I won’t mention his name now. At the right time, the chief’s wife will speak. Men really have a problem. I don’t know what it is about Afia Schwarzenegger,” Tonardo earlier stated.

Afia however laughed off about the allegation when she was questioned in an interview with Empire FM.

According to her, she sees nothing wrong with even being a ‘seventh wife’, adding that what matters is the ‘wife’ title.

She continued that she hasn’t informed anyone that she is married and added that people should ignore all the rumours.

She will soon properly address the rumours.

“I haven’t said I am a second wife and even if I am a seventh wife, I am a wife. I haven’t even informed anyone that I am married. For the congratulations, it was to celebrate my ten years as an ambassador for orphans and children. Whatever anybody thought, you are on your own. I will address my marital issues on Friday.

“They said the chief has a first wife. What is her name? this media we just carry news, it is about time we asked questions. You need to find out the identity of the chief I am married to. You need to inquire about his supposed first wife,” she indicated.