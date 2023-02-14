DDEP: Gov’t Achieves Over 80% Participation

Ken Ofori-Atta

The government has achieved over 80 percent participation of eligible bonds in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The government has reassured all individual bondholders who elected not to participate in the DDEP that their coupon payments and maturing principals will be honoured in line with its fiscal commitments.

The Ministry of Finance said it has also taken note of all additional input made by various stakeholders during the DDEP engagement to further streamline government’s expenditures and “wish to assure Ghanaians of our full commitment to addressing these issues”.

