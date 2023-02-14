Sophia Akuffo Spanks Gabby

Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has fired a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for attacking her over of her decision to join pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance.

Justice Akuffo described Mr. Otchere-Darko as a disturbance and less of her worry.

This follows Mr. Mr Otchere-Darko criticism of Sophia Akuffo on Sunday for joining pensioner bondholders to picket to demand for their exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a series of tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko said he sympathizes with those picketing, he however finds it difficult to understand why they are asking “to be exempted from an improved offer programme which is voluntary.

He asked that “Why picket over an offer that you have the liberty not to accept?”

Gabby was of the view that the former Chief Justice “erred big time in her basic appreciation of the issues.”

However replying Mr. Otchere-Darko on Tuesday February 14, the former Chief Justice further added that his views are not important to her.

“He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I don’t need to do, I don’t have time for things like that. People like that are not important to me or to my life, and he is a disturbance, that is all that I need to say to that,” she said.

Sophia Akuffo served as the Chief Justice under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo between 2017 and 2019.

By Vincent Kubi