Kofi Boakye Joins Mahama’s Campaign

In a shocking development, retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye has joined the campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their bid to wrest power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kofi Boakye, who was seen at the NDC 24-hour Economy Sensitization Walk on Wednesday, joined former President John Dramani Mahama and NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Speculation is also mounting that Boakye may be chosen as the running mate for NDC presidential candidate John Mahama in the upcoming December 2024 polls.

Sources within the NDC claim that discussions and selection processes are currently ongoing, and there is growing confidence that Mahama will surprise party members and the entire nation by nominating Kofi Boakye.

Boakye’s close relationship with Mahama is no secret, and his ties to the Ashanti Region, where he is well-connected to the Manyhia Palace, have added to the speculation. Some insiders believe that selecting Boakye as the running mate will help Mahama win the support of the influential Manhyia Palace ahead of the 2024 election.

However, Boakye faces tough competition from other potential candidates in the race to become Mahama’s running mate.

Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general election, are also frontrunners.

Many within the NDC believe that Opoku Agyemang’s selection in 2020 did not contribute to the party’s victory in the Central Region or the nation as a whole. As a result, supporters argue that reappointing her would have little impact and may not benefit the NDC’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

The debate over Mahama’s running mate has also centered around regional representation. Some suggest that choosing a candidate from the Eastern Region would be strategic, considering that current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who hails from the Eastern Region, will not be on the ballot. Others argue that selecting a candidate from the Ashanti Region would allow the NDC to challenge the NPP’s dominance.

With the selection process ongoing, all eyes are on Mahama as he decides his running mate. The decision will undoubtedly shape the NDC’s campaign strategy and may have far-reaching implications for the upcoming elections.

