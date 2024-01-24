Black Stars Goalie Blames Players For Woes

Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has laid the blame for his poor judgement at the doorstep of his teammates.

To him, his defense failed to provide cover in the dying minutes, hence his decision to touch the goal kick bound ball which resulted in the late equaliser.

“…the ball was bouncing in front of me, and my players didn’t cover me,” he said after the game.

Ghana surrendered their 2-0 lead to their Mozambican counterparts at latter stages of the game; robbing them the opportunity to advance to the last 16 stage of the competition on Monday in Cote d’Ivoire.

The shot stopper’s failure to keep the ball in play resulted in a corner kick, which cancelled the Ghanaians lead.

Ghana opened the scoring when the game had barely developed through Jordan Ayew from the spot.

The Stars doubled the advantage after recess also from the spot, courtesy Jordan, but surrendered what seemed a qualification, from the spot and a header with six minutes remaining.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum